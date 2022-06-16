92,193 Shares in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Bought by Wexford Capital LP

Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 92,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,120,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter worth $475,763,000. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 7,204,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,046,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,639,000 after purchasing an additional 52,797 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 143.2% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,524,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,661,000 after purchasing an additional 897,824 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $75,342,000. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Amy Hauk sold 2,657 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $134,550.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:VSCO opened at $33.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.15 and its 200-day moving average is $50.55. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $32.67 and a 1-year high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 138.53% and a net margin of 8.24%. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VSCO shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $59.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $71.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.91.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

