99,470 Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Bought by Wexford Capital LP

Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 99,470 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,537,000. T-Mobile US makes up 0.5% of Wexford Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $10,876,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $770,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 29,418 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $778,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $1,621,000. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $126.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.77. The company has a market cap of $158.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.69. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 11th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.36.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

