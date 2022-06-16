Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.93

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.93 and last traded at $2.93, with a volume of 3796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FAX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,495,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,956,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,531,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,553,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 180.9% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 1,114,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 717,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

