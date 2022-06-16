Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,600 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the May 15th total of 101,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 375,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE AOD traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.91. The company had a trading volume of 516,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,466. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.43. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.058 dividend. This is a positive change from Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,749,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $120,076,000 after purchasing an additional 33,093 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $53,727,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,209,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,358,000 after buying an additional 16,770 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 799,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,680,000 after buying an additional 4,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 3.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 656,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,306,000 after buying an additional 24,116 shares in the last quarter.

