Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,600 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the May 15th total of 101,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 375,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE AOD traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.91. The company had a trading volume of 516,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,466. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.43. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.058 dividend. This is a positive change from Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%.
