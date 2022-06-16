AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NYSEARCA:DWSH) Shares Up 0.6%

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NYSEARCA:DWSH – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.63 and last traded at $10.59. 231,898 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 255% from the average session volume of 65,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.53.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day moving average of $8.90.

