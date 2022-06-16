Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $150.64

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.64 and traded as low as $141.42. Aena S.M.E. shares last traded at $141.42, with a volume of 4 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ANNSF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Aena S.M.E. from €160.00 ($166.67) to €162.00 ($168.75) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Aena S.M.E. from €150.00 ($156.25) to €140.00 ($145.83) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Aena S.M.E. from €145.00 ($151.04) to €141.00 ($146.88) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Aena S.M.E. from €160.00 ($166.67) to €152.00 ($158.33) in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.60.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.37.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

