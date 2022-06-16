AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Receives $13.53 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.56.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AGNC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment to $12.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,289,000 after acquiring an additional 222,443 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AGNC Investment by 11.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,802,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,337,000 after buying an additional 298,148 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 496.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 14,821 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 179.4% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 51,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 33,157 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 996,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,696,000 after acquiring an additional 45,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

AGNC stock opened at $10.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.04. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $17.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 18.40% and a negative net margin of 72.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a jun 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is -77.01%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

