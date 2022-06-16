Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Director Purchases $31,040.00 in Stock

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) Director James K. Sims acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.76 per share, with a total value of $31,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 319,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,691.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

AIRG traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.00. 193,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,010. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.33. The company has a market cap of $81.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 0.94. Airgain, Inc. has a one year low of $6.79 and a one year high of $22.30.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 16.01% and a negative net margin of 19.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Airgain by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Airgain by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Airgain by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Airgain by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Airgain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. 63.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AIRG. StockNews.com raised Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Airgain from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley lowered Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Airgain from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

