Akash Network 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.14 Million (AKT)

Akash Network (AKT) traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 16th. One Akash Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Akash Network has a market cap of $24.67 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Akash Network has traded down 38.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 141.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12,106.45 or 0.58821977 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.89 or 0.00431882 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004853 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00084500 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002373 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00012549 BTC.

Akash Network Coin Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Akash Network is akash.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Buying and Selling Akash Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akash Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akash Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

