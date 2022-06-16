Aker Offshore Wind AS (OTCMKTS:AKOWF) Shares Down 24%

Aker Offshore Wind AS (OTCMKTS:AKOWF – Get Rating) shares traded down 24% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. 107 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.36.
Aker Offshore Wind AS Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AKOWF)

