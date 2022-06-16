Akumin (TSE:AKU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.98

Akumin Inc. (TSE:AKU – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.98 and last traded at C$1.00, with a volume of 16508 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.03.
Separately, Clarus Securities assumed coverage on Akumin in a report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$6.50 price objective on the stock.
The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 499.83. The firm has a market cap of C$66.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75.
About Akumin (TSE:AKU)
Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures through a network of approximately 200 owned and/or operated imaging locations.
