Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Director Nancy Joy Falotico Acquires 1,200 Shares

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) Director Nancy Joy Falotico bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $55.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $54.46 and a 1 year high of $65.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.45.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.76 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 11.60%. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.428 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.10%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LNT. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Argus lifted their price target on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America raised Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,766,000 after buying an additional 342,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,301,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,241,000 after buying an additional 1,374,318 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,496,000 after buying an additional 1,021,148 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,965,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,107,000 after purchasing an additional 993,290 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,932,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,438,000 after purchasing an additional 157,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.