AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Short Interest Update

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the May 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.67. 53,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,391. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.19 and a 200 day moving average of $26.56. AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 1-year low of $18.57 and a 1-year high of $37.59.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 9.91%.
About AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (Get Rating)
AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.
