Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
NYSEAMERICAN AAU opened at $0.24 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.21 million, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 24.27, a current ratio of 24.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Almaden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $0.53.
Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Almaden Minerals (Get Rating)
Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
