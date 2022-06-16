Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN AAU opened at $0.24 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.21 million, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 24.27, a current ratio of 24.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Almaden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $0.53.

Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAU. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals by 67.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 26,024 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals by 74.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 37,847 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,644,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 152,310 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

