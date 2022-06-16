AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EL traded down $7.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $235.39. The stock had a trading volume of 42,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,690. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $225.39 and a 52-week high of $374.20. The firm has a market cap of $84.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $252.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 26.26%.

EL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $289.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.60.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total value of $275,997.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,828 shares in the company, valued at $11,160,985.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,671 shares of company stock worth $888,117. Insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

