AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Invests $86,000 in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ADM traded down $2.90 on Thursday, reaching $79.38. The company had a trading volume of 102,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,778,763. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.98. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.55. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADM. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

In other news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $1,667,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland (Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.