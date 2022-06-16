AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 299 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Target by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,948 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,042,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Target by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,148,499 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $497,249,000 after acquiring an additional 617,060 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,602,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Target by 10.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $764,931,000 after purchasing an additional 305,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 3,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total value of $809,159.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,283 shares of company stock worth $15,026,584. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Target from $191.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.81.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $3.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $144.14. The company had a trading volume of 125,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,255,407. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $141.29 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.46.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.69 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 29.85%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

