Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $20.43

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.43 and traded as high as $22.05. Alps Alpine shares last traded at $22.05, with a volume of 519 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alps Alpine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. CLSA lowered shares of Alps Alpine from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.47 and its 200 day moving average is $19.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.11.

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment develops, manufactures, and markets electronic components. The Automotive Infotainment segment develops, manufactures, and markets audio, information, and communication equipment.

