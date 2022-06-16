Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.79-$4.93 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.38. 16,085,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,176,839. The stock has a market cap of $82.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.99.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 219.51%.

Several research firms have commented on MO. Morgan Stanley cut Altria Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Altria Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altria Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 17,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,556,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,334,000 after purchasing an additional 211,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.