Ambire AdEx Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.39 Million (ADX)

Ambire AdEx (ADX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 16th. In the last seven days, Ambire AdEx has traded 33.2% lower against the dollar. Ambire AdEx has a total market capitalization of $21.64 million and approximately $3.39 million worth of Ambire AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ambire AdEx token can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ambire AdEx Token Profile

Ambire AdEx (CRYPTO:ADX) is a token. Its launch date was July 24th, 2017. Ambire AdEx’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,557,524 tokens. Ambire AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AmbireAdEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ambire AdEx’s official website is www.ambire.com . The Reddit community for Ambire AdEx is /r/AdEx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end-user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time.”

