AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2022

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCXGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AMCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on AMC Networks from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AMC Networks from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.50.

Shares of AMCX stock opened at $30.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.25 and a 200-day moving average of $38.29. AMC Networks has a one year low of $29.73 and a one year high of $68.00.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.39. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 45.15% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $712.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. AMC Networks’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMC Networks will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMCX. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in AMC Networks by 568.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the third quarter worth $46,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the first quarter worth $65,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 32.0% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 78.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Networks (Get Rating)

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.