AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AMCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on AMC Networks from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AMC Networks from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.50.

Shares of AMCX stock opened at $30.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.25 and a 200-day moving average of $38.29. AMC Networks has a one year low of $29.73 and a one year high of $68.00.

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.39. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 45.15% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $712.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. AMC Networks’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMC Networks will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMCX. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in AMC Networks by 568.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the third quarter worth $46,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the first quarter worth $65,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 32.0% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 78.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

