American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC raised its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 72.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,019 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,193 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,090 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in American Express by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,352 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $9,546,000 after purchasing an additional 42,792 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,298 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of American Express by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 226,124 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $36,994,000 after buying an additional 5,256 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AXP shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.89.

NYSE:AXP traded down $7.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $138.61. The company had a trading volume of 76,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,846,249. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.36. American Express has a 1 year low of $143.25 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.84%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

