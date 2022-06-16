American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.96

Shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.96 and traded as low as C$3.35. American Hotel Income Properties REIT shares last traded at C$3.39, with a volume of 112,348 shares traded.

HOT.UN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.75 to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.78, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.96. The company has a market cap of C$257.50 million and a P/E ratio of -32.70.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 30th. American Hotel Income Properties REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -30.00%.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

