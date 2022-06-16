American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn Sells 32,587 Shares

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 32,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $194,870.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 668,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,973.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSC opened at $5.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $151.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.37. American Superconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $19.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.09.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 17.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in American Superconductor by 8.3% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 13,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in American Superconductor by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in American Superconductor by 187.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC increased its position in American Superconductor by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 21,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in American Superconductor by 4,040.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on American Superconductor to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on American Superconductor from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

About American Superconductor (Get Rating)

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.