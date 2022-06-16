American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Shares Down 5%

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $133.45 and last traded at $133.69. 15,624 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 881,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.66.

Several research analysts have commented on AWK shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.45.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.01 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.95%.

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,008.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $149,740.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,098.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $355,066,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $309,240,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American Water Works by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,192,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,058,165,000 after acquiring an additional 906,203 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,447,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,729,331,000 after acquiring an additional 702,408 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American Water Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

