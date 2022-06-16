AmeriCann (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Trading Up 28.9%

Shares of AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN – Get Rating) were up 28.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 5,575 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 9,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.49.

About AmeriCann (OTCMKTS:ACAN)

AmeriCann, Inc operates as a specialized cannabis company in the United States. It designs, develops, leases, and operates cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities for licensed cannabis businesses. The company's flagship project is the Massachusetts Cannabis Center that is developed on a 52-acre parcel of land located in Freetown, southeastern Massachusetts.

