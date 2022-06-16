AmeriCann (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Trading Up 28.9%

Shares of AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN – Get Rating) were up 28.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 5,575 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 9,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.49.
About AmeriCann (OTCMKTS:ACAN)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AmeriCann (ACAN)
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
- Commercial Metals Company Is Ready To Rebound
- The Institutions Turn The Tide For Jabil
- A10 Networks: Key 5G Infrastructure Stock that’s Beating the Market
- Allstate: A Safe Stock During Volatile Times, Which Will Benefit From Rising Rates
Receive News & Ratings for AmeriCann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeriCann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.