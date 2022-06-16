AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,383 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,036,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,216 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 20,595.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 846,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,537,000 after purchasing an additional 842,755 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,807,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,658,000 after purchasing an additional 338,819 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 453,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,252,000 after purchasing an additional 247,449 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 627.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 276,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,747,000 after purchasing an additional 238,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 43,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.71, for a total transaction of $6,717,741.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,060,079 shares of company stock valued at $909,361,965 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABC. Mizuho lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen dropped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.82.

NYSE ABC traded down $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $141.57. The stock had a trading volume of 12,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,207. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $111.34 and a 1 year high of $167.19. The company has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.45.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.23. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.44%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

