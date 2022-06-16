Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Purchased by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,966,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 714,990 shares during the quarter. Amkor Technology comprises approximately 0.9% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 1.62% of Amkor Technology worth $98,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMKR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 231.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,257,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,774,000 after buying an additional 878,500 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 59.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,522,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 4.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,367,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,122,000 after buying an additional 61,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $570,000. 59.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $119,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,388.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 56.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Amkor Technology stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.77. 67,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,253. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.31 and a 200-day moving average of $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.50.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.09%.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

