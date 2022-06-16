AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Announces Share Buyback Program

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 15th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AMN Healthcare Services stock traded down $4.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.33. The stock had a trading volume of 911,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1-year low of $82.75 and a 1-year high of $129.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.36.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 44.09% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMN shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.60.

In other news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total value of $136,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,537.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AMN Healthcare Services (Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.