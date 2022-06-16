Amon Trading Down 24.3% This Week (AMN)

Amon (AMN) traded up 38.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. In the last week, Amon has traded down 24.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Amon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Amon has a total market capitalization of $209,561.23 and approximately $434.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,341.26 or 0.99989316 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004476 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004474 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00112779 BTC.

Amon Coin Profile

Amon (CRYPTO:AMN) is a coin. Its launch date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech . The official website for Amon is amon.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Buying and Selling Amon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars.

