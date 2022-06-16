Ampleforth Market Capitalization Achieves $39.93 Million (AMPL)

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 16th. Over the last week, Ampleforth has traded 29.4% lower against the US dollar. One Ampleforth coin can now be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00003728 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ampleforth has a total market capitalization of $39.93 million and $3.87 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004765 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,006.83 or 1.00014737 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002381 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00112172 BTC.

Ampleforth Profile

Ampleforth (CRYPTO:AMPL) is a coin. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 51,196,336 coins and its circulating supply is 50,991,877 coins. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars.

