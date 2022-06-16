Analysts Issue Forecasts for DS Smith Plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DITHF)

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of DS Smith in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.39. The consensus estimate for DS Smith’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DS Smith’s FY2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DITHF. UBS Group raised DS Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DS Smith from GBX 450 ($5.46) to GBX 430 ($5.22) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on DS Smith from GBX 435 ($5.28) to GBX 360 ($4.37) in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on DS Smith from GBX 588 ($7.14) to GBX 570 ($6.92) in a report on Friday, March 11th.
DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.
