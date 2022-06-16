Analysts Set Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) PT at $42.58

Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.58.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATHM. StockNews.com started coverage on Autohome in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Autohome from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATHM. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Autohome in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 159.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Autohome by 191.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 990 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Autohome by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Autohome by 312.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATHM opened at $35.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.27. Autohome has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $66.77. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.22.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Autohome had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 26.48%. The company had revenue of $232.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Autohome will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

