Analysts Set Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) PT at $12.50

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BDSX shares. Cowen initiated coverage on Biodesix in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Biodesix in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen started coverage on Biodesix in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Biodesix from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Biodesix stock opened at $1.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $66.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.49. Biodesix has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $16.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.98.

Biodesix ( NASDAQ:BDSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.12). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Biodesix will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew Strobeck acquired 558,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $999,999.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John Patience bought 279,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $499,998.91. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 337,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,887.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 20,146 shares of company stock worth $36,867 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Biodesix by 360.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,982 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Biodesix by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 21,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biodesix in the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Biodesix by 58.8% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Biodesix during the third quarter valued at about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

