Analysts Set Expectations for Voestalpine AG’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:VLPNY)

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Voestalpine in a research report issued on Monday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Voestalpine’s current full-year earnings is $1.32 per share.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Voestalpine from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Voestalpine from €39.00 ($40.63) to €35.00 ($36.46) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Voestalpine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

VLPNY opened at $5.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.29. Voestalpine has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

