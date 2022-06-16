Analysts Set The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Target Price at $40.71

Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.83.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CC. StockNews.com upgraded Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chemours from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of CC opened at $35.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.85. Chemours has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $44.95.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.54. Chemours had a return on equity of 76.47% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chemours will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Chemours’s payout ratio is 22.27%.

In other news, CEO Mark Newman sold 197,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $7,929,815.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,092,676.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 7,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $293,004.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,055.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 296,280 shares of company stock worth $11,989,133 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Chemours by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 445,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,957,000 after purchasing an additional 160,996 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Chemours by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 87,979 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 4,961 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 2,195.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 354,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,891,000 after acquiring an additional 338,895 shares during the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 55,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 20,424 shares during the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

