Analyzing Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) & Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) and Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Blink Charging and Wallbox’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blink Charging $20.94 million 31.17 -$55.12 million ($1.49) -10.25 Wallbox $84.68 million 17.19 -$264.75 million N/A N/A

Blink Charging has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Wallbox.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Blink Charging and Wallbox, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blink Charging 0 5 3 0 2.38 Wallbox 0 1 6 0 2.86

Blink Charging currently has a consensus target price of $32.13, indicating a potential upside of 110.38%. Wallbox has a consensus target price of $17.40, indicating a potential upside of 92.90%. Given Blink Charging’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Blink Charging is more favorable than Wallbox.

Volatility & Risk

Blink Charging has a beta of 3.6, indicating that its stock price is 260% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wallbox has a beta of 4.41, indicating that its stock price is 341% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Blink Charging and Wallbox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blink Charging -220.64% -28.84% -26.81% Wallbox N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.1% of Blink Charging shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.2% of Wallbox shares are held by institutional investors. 16.9% of Blink Charging shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Wallbox beats Blink Charging on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types. It also provides Blink Network, a cloud-based system that operates, maintains, and manages various Blink charging stations and associated charging data, back-end operations, and payment processing, as well as offers property owners, managers, parking companies, and state and municipal entities with cloud-based services that enable the remote monitoring and management of EV charging stations; and provides EV drivers with station information, including station location, availability, and applicable fees. In addition, the company provides EV charging hardware, software services, and service plans. It has strategic partnerships across transit/destination locations, including airports, auto dealers, healthcare/medicals, hotels, mixed-use, municipal locations, multifamily residential and condos, parks and recreation areas, parking lots, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, schools and universities, stadiums, supermarkets, transportation hubs, and workplace locations. The company offers its services through direct sales force and resellers, as well as sells residential Level 2 chargers through various internet channels. As of March 10, 2022, it deployed approximately 30,000 charging ports. Blink Charging Co. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida.

About Wallbox

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, creates electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine users' relationship to the grid. It provides a portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public, and public use worldwide. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquatered in Barcelona, Spain.

