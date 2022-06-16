Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) versus CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD) Financial Review

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) and CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.5% of Anaplan shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.6% of CoreCard shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Anaplan shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of CoreCard shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Anaplan has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CoreCard has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Anaplan and CoreCard’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anaplan $592.18 million 16.10 -$203.60 million ($1.42) -44.61 CoreCard $48.25 million 3.99 $9.04 million $1.91 11.70

CoreCard has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Anaplan. Anaplan is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CoreCard, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Anaplan and CoreCard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anaplan -33.25% -73.08% -24.45% CoreCard 26.20% 37.81% 28.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Anaplan and CoreCard, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anaplan 0 15 4 0 2.21 CoreCard 0 0 1 0 3.00

Anaplan currently has a consensus price target of $65.92, suggesting a potential upside of 4.07%. CoreCard has a consensus price target of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 123.71%. Given CoreCard’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CoreCard is more favorable than Anaplan.

Summary

CoreCard beats Anaplan on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Anaplan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anaplan, Inc. provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data utilized across the enterprise. The company delivers its application over the Internet as a subscription service using a software-as-a-service model, as well as offers professional services related to implementing and supporting its application. It serves banking, capital markets, consumer products, healthcare, insurance, life science, media, professional services, retail, technology, telecom, and transportation industries, as well as government agencies. Anaplan, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

CoreCard Company Profile (Get Rating)

CoreCard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States, European Union, and the Middle East. It designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions. The company's software solutions allow companies to offer various types of transacting account or card issuing program, as well as installment and revolving loans; set up and maintain account data; record advances and payments; assess fees, interests, and other charges; resolve disputes and chargebacks; manage collections of accounts receivable; generate reports; and settle transactions with financial institutions and network associations. The company was formerly known as Intelligent Systems Corporation and changed its name to CoreCard Corporation in December 2021. CoreCard Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Norcross, Georgia.

