AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Short Interest Update

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,670,000 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the May 15th total of 4,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

AU stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.14. 4,506,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,271,219. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.64. AngloGold Ashanti has a one year low of $14.57 and a one year high of $26.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.20 to $24.20 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Investec raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 0.7% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 69,055 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,699 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 1.2% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 56,504 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 140,903 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. 31.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

