Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Chairman Morgan E. Obrien Sells 25,000 Shares

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 34,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,549.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ATEX stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.68. The stock had a trading volume of 117,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,865. Anterix Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.70 and a twelve month high of $66.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.37 million, a PE ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 0.54.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Anterix by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Anterix by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Anterix by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Anterix by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Anterix by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

