Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Shares of ARKR opened at $16.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.38 and a 200-day moving average of $17.39. The company has a market cap of $57.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.15. Ark Restaurants has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $20.02.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.59 million during the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 7.53%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ark Restaurants by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ark Restaurants by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 25.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

About Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of December 20, 2021, it owned and operated 17 restaurants and bars, including four restaurants located in New York City; one in Washington, DC; five in Las Vegas, Nevada; one in Atlantic City, New Jersey; four on the east coast of Florida; and two on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.

