Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Shares of ARKR opened at $16.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.38 and a 200-day moving average of $17.39. The company has a market cap of $57.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.15. Ark Restaurants has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $20.02.
Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.59 million during the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 7.53%.
About Ark Restaurants (Get Rating)
Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of December 20, 2021, it owned and operated 17 restaurants and bars, including four restaurants located in New York City; one in Washington, DC; five in Las Vegas, Nevada; one in Atlantic City, New Jersey; four on the east coast of Florida; and two on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.
