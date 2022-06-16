Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $95.25

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $95.25 and last traded at $95.25, with a volume of 9245 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.15.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARKAY. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Arkema from €101.00 ($105.21) to €103.00 ($107.29) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Arkema from €145.00 ($151.04) to €146.00 ($152.08) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Arkema from €136.00 ($141.67) to €142.00 ($147.92) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arkema presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.00.

Get Arkema alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Arkema ( OTCMKTS:ARKAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 15.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arkema S.A. will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $2.6665 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Arkema’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.60%.

Arkema Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arkema Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkema and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.