Ascent Group LLC Acquires Shares of 21,565 Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,237,000. Ascent Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Utilities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 178,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,896,000 after buying an additional 17,308 shares in the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $804,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $783,000.

Shares of VPU stock traded down $2.83 on Thursday, reaching $142.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,080. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.29. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $138.25 and a 1 year high of $167.48.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

