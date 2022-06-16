Ascent Group LLC Acquires Shares of 9,018 Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,689,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR traded down $11.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $222.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,999. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $226.11 and a 1-year high of $360.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $264.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.23.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

