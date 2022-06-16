Ascent Group LLC Buys New Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 114,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,706,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Ascent Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $82.34. The stock had a trading volume of 98,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,625,295. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.15. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.94 and a twelve month high of $86.34.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%.

