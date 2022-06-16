Ascent Group LLC Buys Shares of 175,372 NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG)

Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 175,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NUAG. Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 155,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $776,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 109.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 9,065 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period.

Shares of NUAG stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.15. 800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,629. NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.97 and a 1-year high of $25.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.18.

