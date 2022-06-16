Ascent Group LLC Invests $3.86 Million in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 32,526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,864,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.15.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $7.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.30. 2,068,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,054,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.86. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.96 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,092,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,556.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,522,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,146 shares of company stock worth $8,560,700 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

