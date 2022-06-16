Ascent Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 33,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $190,000,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,853,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,616,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,887 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,322 shares in the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $132,733,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,055,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $922,386,000 after buying an additional 1,065,616 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $3.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.66. 377,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,139,646. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $91.92 and a 52-week high of $121.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.49 and a 200 day moving average of $106.12.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

