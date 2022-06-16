Ascent Group LLC Takes $3.08 Million Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,080,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in CME Group by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in CME Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 32,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in CME Group by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth $3,710,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in CME Group by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $203.47. The company had a trading volume of 48,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,311. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $73.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.42. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $185.79 and a one year high of $256.94.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. CME Group’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CME Group from $255.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on CME Group from $262.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.73.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

