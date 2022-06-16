Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 75.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ashford in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Ashford alerts:

AINC stock opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.79. Ashford has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The company has a market cap of $49.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.32.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.